British Academy Games Awards: Bungie fulfils Destiny and wins best game

The British Academy Games Awards have been given out for the top games of 2015, and Destiny was crowned top dog (appropriately enough as Rufus Hound hosted the proceedings).

Yes, Bungie’s online shooter scooped the coveted Best Game of 2015 award, despite not achieving such high critical acclaim when it came to some reviewers (Metacritic averages weighed in around 75 per cent). It’s the fourth time Bungie has picked up the Best Game accolade, which is some going.

Bungie tweeted: “Thanks for all the congratulations. We're honoured, and humbled by our new loot.”

Onto the other winners – The Last of Us: Left Behind picked up two awards for Best Story and Best Performer, with Monument Valley scooping Best British Game and Mobile & Handheld.

Blizzard’s card battler Hearthstone (Magic lite, as it were) picked up the award for Best Multiplayer, Minecraft: Console Editions won the Family category, and OlliOlli picked up the award for Sport.

In terms of sound, Alien: Isolation picked up the BAFTA for Audio Achievement, and Far Cry 4 the award for Best Music.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor came away with the award for Game Design, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter was given the BAFTA for Game Innovation.