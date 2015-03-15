CIO trends for 2015 and beyond

The IT industry is rapidly approaching a period of pronounced disruption, as the recent IDC CIO Agenda Predictions for 2015 clearly illustrate.

The acceleration of digitisation and the increasing adoption of third platform technologies like cloud, mobile, social and big data present tremendous opportunities for CIOs to expand their role within the enterprise and spur corporate growth, but only if those CIOs can prepare their organisations for the coming changes, and adapt their existing business models for use in a different IT world.

How the CIO's role will change going into in the future

As the business world shifts toward greater digitisation and more advanced technologies, the role of the CIO will shift along with it.IDC provided the following predictions for how the CIO's role will change going into the future:

1. By 2015, 60 per cent of CIOs will use DevOps as their primary tool to address the speed and sprawl of mobile, cloud, and open source applications.

2. By 2016, 65 per cent of global competitive strategies will require real-time 3rd Platform IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS).

3. By 2016, 80 per cent of CIOs will accelerate 3rd Platform migration to counter premature obsolescence of current IT assets.

4. By 2016, security will be a top 3 business priority for 70 per cent of CEOs of global enterprises.

5. By 2016, 80 per cent of CIOs will deliver a new architectural framework that enables innovation and improved business decision-making.

6. By 2017, 80 per cent of the CIO's time will be focused on analytics, cyber-security and creating new revenue streams through digital services.

7. By 2017, 35 per cent of vendor sourcing relationships around 3rd Platform technologies will fail, causing CIOs to roll out new sourcing processes.

8. By 2018, 30 per cent of CIOs of global organisations will have rolled out a pan-enterprise data and analytics strategy.

9. By 2018, 50 per cent of CIOs will relinquish IT's traditional mode of technology control in favor of an open standards-based framework.

10. By 2020, 60 per cent of CIOs in global organisations will be supplanted by the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for the delivery of IT-enabled products and digital services.

In the years to come, data will no longer be looked at as simple bits and bytes to be stored away. Instead, CIOs will lead the charge toward establishing data as the new form of business currency.

At the same time, the rapid increase in data coming into organisations also creates the need for greater emphasis on security: more data means more opportunities for data breaches, which can be both costly and humiliating for an organisation.

How will these changes affect business strategy?

In the future, data and analytics will play a key strategic role within many organisations, a fact that is illustrated by the prediction that 30 per cent of CIOs will create a pan-enterprise data and analytics strategy by the year 2018.

By creating a centralised strategy for the intake, storage, protection, analysis and application of data, CIOs are taking advantage of an important opportunity to get closer to their customers, understanding who their customers are, learning what kind of things are priorities to them, and interacting with them in near-real time.

Perhaps the greatest surprise is that the number of CIOs establishing analytics strategies wasn't significantly higher.

Conclusions

These predictions show that we are living in a moment of great significance for CIOs. Great changes are coming in the not-so-distant future, and CIOs must be ready to make the most of these changes in order to ensure the continued relevance of their organisations.

