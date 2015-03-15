New poll suggests Apple Watch is going to flop

Is the Apple Watch not going to make the impact Cupertino is hoping for over in its home turf of the States? This is the case according to a fresh poll of Americans.

The Reuters survey, carried out by Ipsos, took in the opinions of 1,250 US citizens, and found that 69 per cent said they are not interested in buying Apple’s smartwatch.

The brighter news for Apple was that 13 per cent of respondents who didn’t own an iPhone said they would consider buying both an Apple phone and watch, as the Apple Watch requires the iPhone to function. This is doubtless what Apple is hoping for – sales synergy both ways between watch and phone.

Oddly, only half of those questioned were aware of Apple’s official launch event earlier this week, which is surprising given the hype juggernaut behind the smartwatch. The online survey was carried out between Monday, after the launch event, and Friday of this week, and we’d have thought more than half of folks would be aware of the latest news regarding the timepiece.

The Apple Watch will launch on April 24, with the basic Apple Watch Sport starting at £299, the midrange model £479, and the infamous gold Watch Edition will set you back a breath-taking £8,000 minimum. Pre-orders kick off April 10.

Three more versions of the Apple Watch are expected to be in the pipeline for later in 2015, including a ceramic and titanium option, and possibly a platinum version for those whose money is really burning a massive hole in their pocket – it will be more expensive than the gold model.

Apple has continued to expel other smart pieces of wrist-wear from its stores, with the latest move being to kick out the Jawbone Up and the Nike+ FuelBand (Fitbit devices were given the elbow last autumn, after Apple’s smartwatch was first unveiled).