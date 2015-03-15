Oculus Rift won’t emerge in 2015 after all?

The Oculus Rift was supposed to be launching later this year, but it seems that this target could potentially have slipped, according to the latest on the hardware.

Inventor of the VR headset, Palmer Luckey, had previously said that the Rift would be out in 2015 barring something going “horribly wrong”, but he has just been talking at SXSW, and didn’t sound quite so sure on the timeframe any longer.

T3 reports that Luckey commented: “I did say that before we made a lot of changes to our roadmap and we've expanded a lot of the ambition we had around the product and what we wanted to do.”

He then said that the team were “working on getting the Rift out as quickly as possible at the level we want it”, and added, “I can't comment on the date one way or another in either direction but I can say that nothing is going horribly wrong. Everything is going horribly right."

In other words, there’s no ‘it will certainly be out this year’ anymore. That said, we totally agree that if a product needs further work, then put that work in – don’t release something which isn’t fully polished just to rush and meet some deadline.

The danger, though, as has been noted before, is that a sub-optimal VR experience comes out first and puts consumers at large off the idea of virtual reality before anything truly quality comes to the table.

And indeed it does look like Rift has been beaten to the punch in terms of the (recently revealed) HTC Vive launching this year. However, the Vive looks very slick and early press buzz has put it in front of Oculus in some circles – indeed, that may turn out to be the reason the Rift is being pushed back further.