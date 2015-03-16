BlackBerry has a new luxury smartphone

Blackberry has got a new smartphone out, made in partnership with Porsche Design.

Named Porsche Design P’9983 Graphite, the device has apparently been made from the highest quality materials. It boasts an exclusive keypad with specially crafted glass-like keys with the durability of rigid synthetic material, plus blackened glass. In keeping with the high quality materials used on the phone, the frame is made from graphite coloured stainless steel.

The latest offering from the Blackberry luxury range, this device is 119 mm x 67.1 mm x 10.6 mm, and a 720 x 720 resolution display.

The screen size is 3.1-inch, and is powered by the BlackBerry 10 OS.

Regarding performance, the device is packed with a Dual Core 1.5 GHz Qualcomm MSM8960 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of flash memory (microSD card slot is also available).

The device has a 2100 mA/ h removable battery, and BlackBerry says it can last up to 12 days on standby, with 14 hours talk time.

The primary camera is an 8-megapixel lens, with the front sporting a 2-megapixel lens capable of recording 720p video.

“The iconic styling of the new P’9983 Graphite from BlackBerry is technically inspired with longevity, integrity, and individuality at its core,” says Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer of the Porsche Design Group. “And it will offer a new way to express individual style with the luxury of being one step ahead,“ it says in the official press release.

The press release fails to mention the device's price, but it can be bought over the Porche Design website for €1.650 (£1.180).