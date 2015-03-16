Customer experience and the Apple Watch

Chris Averill, CEO of we are experience offers his thoughts on whether the Apple Watch will succeed based on what we know of the customer experience so far.

I guarantee the Apple Watch will shake up the wearable market and as with many of their other launches cause a change in customer behaviour because, the product experience, the interface and the build quality will be beautiful. Apple Watch will become the standard that all others are measured by.

Is a digital watch the innovation the mass market is looking for? I doubt it, but if Apple crack the display of information on a tiny screen and the input needed to drive it, then it takes us one step closer to world and human-computer interaction that is interface free and therefore, frictionless.

It’s surprising to see three models and such a variety of straps, Apple do not usually go in for range, the only personalisation to an iPhone is picking a different coloured case.

Developing the iPhone 5c allowed Apple customers to be more individual, and building on Henry Ford's world where you could have any colour as long as it was black, Apple know customers want to be collectively individual.

The range of watches does hit the three core markets, sport, fashion and luxury. Does £13,500 represent good value? Of course not, but the branding will command those prices.

Can Apple push their watch in the Patek Philippe and Rolex market, yes. But they will never replace those luxury brands, the Apple Watch is a technical marvel but it isn’t a classic timepiece.

Apple is already a premium product, their phones, laptops and tablets are significantly more expensive than technologically superior rivals, yet Apple still command the biggest premium.

I think of the Apple Watch as an Aston Martin, their sports watch is a DB9 and the Watch Edition is an Aston Martin One. A super premium product in a premium range.

Me, I'll be buying one the day it comes out to add to my collection, but I can guarantee I will only be wearing it as much as any other luxury watch.