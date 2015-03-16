Daily deal: Save 24 per cent on an Acer Aspire 11.6-inch laptop

Happy Monday everyone, hope you're ready and raring to go for the week ahead.

To kick off our week of deals, we have an Acer Aspire V5-123, 11.6-inch laptop which can be yours for £224.99 (a saving of 24 per cent or £71).

If you're in the market for a new laptop, there's not many brands more dependable than Acer and the Aspire V5 range definitely fits the same mould.

Being thinner and lighter than previous generation V5 models, the Aspire V5 is perfect for someone always on the go and is actually 30 per cent thinner than a standard Notebook.

Boasting 4GB of RAM, 500GB of memory, a 1GHz processor, an integrated graphics card and a clear, vivid screen, the Acer Aspire V5-123 will fulfil all of your work and pleasure needs, without breaking the bank.

