Facebook adds clarification to nudity and "offensive content" rules

Facebook is clarifying some of the parts of its terms of service for using the social network, including what type of nudity and content is allowed.

None of the rules have changed, but Facebook has added examples and is committed to offering more support for victims of hate crime. It also claims to be pushing back harder on government requests for takedowns or information.

Nudity is still mostly blocked on Facebook, meaning anything from an overly exposed body to revenge porn will be swiftly removed. The social network is trying to maintain a family friendly stance for its 1.3 billion users, most of which do not want to see any form of nudity on the network.

Hate crime will be dealt with in the same fashion Facebook has always dealt with it, through bans, removals and potentially police reports. Facebook has expressed a desire for everyone to use their real name, even if it is not their birth name.

Facebook came under fire last year when the LGBT community was unhappy Facebook was forcing people to use their real names, claiming a lot of people go under aliases and disguises. A few weeks later Facebook changed its policy on real names to include names given to people, even if they are not birth names.

Government requests will be more heavily fought against by Facebook, even though specific country requests may be less affected. This means content can be removed in one country if deemed offensive, but remain in another country where the same content is not offensive.

Facebook has done a better job than Twitter and Reddit when it comes to abuse, but it is a much more closely connected network, mostly involving friends rather than random strangers on the internet.