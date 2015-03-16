Fans petition for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reboot

We all know Call of Duty is a major game franchise, one of the biggest there is, and now there’s a petition online to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered.

As comicbook.com tells us, the fans want a “next-gen” remake of the game, and that “a remaster will solve some of the cheats and hacks that have infested the game’s multiplayer mode over time.”

The petition is hoping to get 150,000 signatures before it is passed on to Activision, and updating games is a hot thing to do these days.

Like Tech Times tells us, fans are usually happy to keep their old games on new, updated consoles, yet something like Call of Duty may not have the time to get updated, because a new edition of the game comes out every year, requiring a lot of work.

As of this writing, the petition has reached just about 146,905 signatures, only 3,000 or so more before the word goes out to Activision.