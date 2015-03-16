Finland leads the way for cloud computing in the EU

Nordic countries are leading the way in the adoption of cloud computing for business, a new study has shown.

According to a December 2014 Eurostat study, Finland has the highest take-up of cloud services in Europe and other Nordic countries are close behind.

The study has shown that in Finland, 51 per cent of all enterprises use cloud services, over double the EU average of 19 per cent.

Italy is in second place with 40 per cent which is quite a surprise, knowing that the country hasn’t had an impressive track record in ICT surveys.

Sweden (39 per cent) and Denmark (38 per cent) take up the third and fourth highest percentages in cloud adoption respectively, thus putting Nordic countries in the very top.

With 28 per cent cloud adoption, Norway is the lowest-ranked Nordic country, but still above the EU average.

“We see Finland as one of the top countries in the adoption of cloud services,” said Leena Mäntysaari, research analyst at Gartner, Computer Weekly reports.

The United Kingdom is in seventh place with 24 per cent, between Ireland (28 per cent) and Croatia (22 per cent).

The Eurostat survey was conducted with 150,000 companies in 28 countries.

Some 39 per cent of companies already using cloud services say security is the main factor limiting further usage.

The survey also said that lack of knowledge is the main factor in preventing enterprises from using cloud computing in 2014, stating this reason was invoked by 42 per cent of all enterprises not using the cloud, followed by the risk of security breach with 37 per cent.