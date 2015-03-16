LG G4 smartphone rumours indicate 5.6-inch display

Some recently leaked information has revealed more details regarding LG’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the G4.

The handset will reportedly be vastly different to its predecessor, the G3, as LG looks to reclaim third-place in the smartphone market.

Rumours shared on Twitter by OnLeaks indicate that the G4 will launch with a 5.6-inch screen, making it marginally larger than its predecessor. However, other details regarding the display have yet to surface.



Away from the screen, the G4 is also rumoured to come with Google’s Android 5.0 operating system and will be powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor. Reports indicate that it will ship with a 16-megapixel camera and boast fingerprint recognition technology.

LG is hoping to sell as many as 10 million units of the G4, which is a possibility if it builds on the success of its predecessor. According to International Business Times, the G3 received pre-order figures of between 6 and 7 million units.

So far, the rumours have done little to suggest that the G4 will be radically different from previous LG models, which could see it struggle in the increasingly competitive smartphone market. As well as Apple’s iPhone 6, Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S6, which is sure to intensify competition for sales at the high-end.

In order to attract consumers, LG will surely need to showcase the G4’s unique selling points at the handset’s official unveiling in April.

