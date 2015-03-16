Microsoft Android investment rumours untrue

A little while back rumours surfaced suggesting that Microsoft was on the verge of investing in Android. Not directly, you understand, but via Cyanogen Inc. In August, Cyanogen Inc met with Satya Nadella but it seems that the talks amounted to nothing.

The company is on the verge of raising $110 million (£74 million) of financing, but Microsoft will not be involved. According to a report by Bloomberg, Microsoft will not be contributing to the funding, but could still be interested in perusing commercial ventures with Cyanogen Inc to help push Microsoft apps onto more Android devices.

Bloomberg says that Microsoft is not interested in investing in Cyanogen, and this is likely because the company does not want to shift its focus to far away from Windows 10 and Windows 10 for Phones. While Microsoft has been criticised for not bringing its own apps to Windows Phone fast enough - it is quite common for iPhones and Android handsets to get new apps faster - it seems the draw of the larger market of iOS and Android users is too much to resist.

At the moment, as is the norm, no one from either Microsoft or Cyanogen Inc is talking about what is happening, or what may be to come.

That said, Bloomberg quotes sources close to the talks as saying that Microsoft is still keen to come to an arrangement that would help to get its software included in Cyanogen's Android builds.

Photo credit: drserg / Shutterstock