Music streaming app MixRadio on its way to Android and iOS

Source tells BetaNews that MixRadio - currently exclusively available on Microsoft’s Windows Phone - will "soon" make its way to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS mobile platforms.

An executive at the music platform - who asked not to be identified - didn’t wish to confirm the development at this stage, but noted that the company recently quietly released an Android beta to select testers.

MixRadio offers free music streaming curated in a radio-like way. Available in 31 countries including US, China, and India, the service is estimated to have millions of users - though the exact numbers have never been disclosed.

The on-demand music streaming has been rebranded and restructured a couple of times since its launch in 2007 by Nokia. It was formerly known as OVI Music Store, Nokia Music Store, and also Nokia Music.

MixRadio was bought by Microsoft last year as part of its multi-billion deal to acquire Nokia’s Devices and Services divisions. The Redmond-based company, however, later sold the streaming app to Line - a company best known for its instant messenger client by the same name - for an undisclosed amount.

We tested MixRadio’s Android beta and were rather pleased with the offerings. The app, much like its Windows Phone counterpart, is ad-supported, but there are several noticeable visual changes in the user interface.

The app supports gesture commands, letting you easily navigate through lists of playlists. MixRadio lets you add your favorite artists to your "My Mix" playlist, and based on your taste in music will suggest several relevant artists. While the app ran quite seamlessly for the most part, being in the beta stage, it didn't shy from throwing random errors every once in a while.

MixRadio is likely to gain huge traction when it launches on Microsoft’s rival platforms. After parting its way with Microsoft, Nokia (the divisions of the Finland-based company which weren’t sold to Microsoft) released its mapping and navigation service HERE on Android.

In less than six months since launch on Google’s mobile operating system, the app has been downloaded more than 4 million times. Nokia relaunched the app on iOS as beta earlier this week.

