Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge US release date leaked

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are seeing high demand worldwide, but Samsung is keeping tight-lipped about when the two smartphones will be available in the US and Europe.

Thanks to a new leak from PhoneArena, we know the date for the US launch - 11 April. Both devices will be available on all four major carriers: Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile USA and Sprint.

The information comes from one of the major carriers, but there are questions over whether Samsung would launch its flagship smartphone on a Saturday, not a usual date for a phone launch.

Samsung is trying to break free from trends with the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge however, meaning we could see an unorthodox release date for the smartphones.

The US release date does give some answers to a European release date, which will most likely come in-between 11 and 24 March. The UK will most likely get the same date as other European countries.

Samsung is planning a huge £45 million advertising campaign for the launch of the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, the largest technology advert in UK history.

Considering Samsung has already ordered another 11 million units to be manufactured after the original 20 million pre-orders sold out, it is clear the South Korean company is going all out to compete against Apple.