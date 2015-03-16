Sony brings Android 5.0 Lollipop to Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact

Sony is finally bringing Android 5.0 Lollipop to some of its Xperia devices, following a five month gap by the Japanese mobile maker from Google’s launch of the new software update in October.

It comes two months after Sony announced it would bring Android 5.0 Lollipop to the entire range of Xperia devices, although it now seems like a few of those devices have been cut from the list.

The first to receive the update will be the Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact, the two current flagship products for Sony. The Nordic and Baltic regions will receive the update first, coming to other regions a few weeks later.

Sony will be moving into a simpler design with Android 5.0 Lollipop, adding more conventional Google animation and design features. It will still retain the custom UI, but it has been toned down to give a closer to stock experience.

Google added Material Design on Android 5.0 Lollipop, a new aesthetic feature heavy use of animations and a rich palette to identify different apps. Notifications have been revamped to feature a more systematic design, allowing users to control when they get notifications sent, and which ones are sent.

Battery life has been improved by dropping the time spent charging. Google added security features through encryption by default (although it is not active on most devices, yet) and new device sharing through Android, tablet, Wear, Auto and TV.

It looks like the Xperia Z3 will remain Sony’s lead flagship until September, with news the Japanese company is looking to move to a yearly launch model, rather than launching a new smartphone every six months.

This model is more sustainable, since it gives Sony more time to add impressive new features, instead of making iterative steps and removing the shine from the flagship after six months.