Telstra serious about Middle East expansion

Deals in the Middle East take time to resolve and normally after rounds of hard negotiations. The fact that Telstra has delivered two announcements in the region shows that it is serious about its expansion in the Middle East. Telstra will hope to deliver services to that region and are fast lighting up much of EMEA. The first announcement with Etisalat Smarthub opens up the region with the PoP being located in Etisalat’s UAE Smarthub facility located in Jebel Ali.

Telstra are continuing the strategy of lighting up regions in EMEA with technology partnerships with local networks, and these are not the first announcements of the year. Telstra recently signed a deal with Internet Solutions in South Africa to open up eleven countries in Africa. The advantage of this latest deal not only allows customers to take advantage of the Etisalat network but will also give Telstra access to the Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG) cable. This will connect the Middle East to East and South-East Asia providing lower bandwidths between the two regions.

Bernadette Noujaim Baldwin, Telstra’s Head of Connectivity & Platforms Portfolio, Global Enterprise & Services, “The Middle East is an emerging economic and technological powerhouse, with IDC predicting almost double digit year on year growth in IT expenditure, which is expected to hit more than $270 billion (£182 billion) in 2015 alone.

In light of these economic conditions, it is drawing in businesses that require a stable local network with international reach. It’s critical these organisations have access to integrated, robust and seamless connectivity options and we are pleased to extend our network into this region to address such demands.“

The second announcement see’s Telstra connect to datamena, offering a second PoP in the region with datamena’s carrier neutral data centre in UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said “We are proud to support Telstra as it grows and develops its business in the Middle East, ensuring they have simple and efficient solutions for local presence, connectivity, peering, and data centre services….Our datamena facility is aimed at attracting customers looking to expand their global footprint, and is designed as a growth accelerator for digital businesses in the UAE and the Gulf region. As our ecosystem continues to grow with world-leading partners like Telstra, the whole community of carriers, cloud and application providers and enterprises benefit,”.