Apple now accepting Android devices in trade-in programme

Apple will soon allow you to trade your old non-iPhones for iPhones, in what appears to be a move to boost iPhone sales, media have reported.

As 9to5Mac finds, Apple will soon introduce a new recycling and trade-in programme that will accept Android and BlackBerry devices, in exchange for gift cards which can be used to purchase a new iPhone.

You can also switch old iPhones for new ones in the same fashion, where Apple employees determine the value of your old phone.

The new program should roll out soon, after the employees finish extensive training programs which should teach them how to transfer phonebook contacts from non-Apple products to iPhones.

However, the rest of the data (including your photos) you must transfer yourself, so make sure to make backup copies before heading down to the Apple store.

Apple originally launched the iPhone Reuse and Recycle trade-in program in mid-2013 to encourage upgrades from older iPhone models to the iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, and the iPhone 5c.

However, as Techspot writes, trading your old phones for new ones in trade-in programs like this one is rarely the best way to switch a phone.

Amazon, for example, offers instant quotes online and even covers the cost of shipping. But above all else, you’re likely to get the greatest return by either selling locally to someone you know, using Craigslist (be careful) or trying eBay.