Daily deal: Save 33 per cent on a Lenovo MIIX 3 tablet

Tablet sales may be slowing down after a few years or solid growth, but they are still brilliant devices to have around.

That's why we've got a tablet deal for you today, in the form of a Lenovo MIIX 3 7.85-Inch device which can be yours for the cut-down price of £99.99 - a saving of 33 per cent.

According to Amazon, the Lenovo MIIX 3 is " the portable Windows tablet that you have always wanted, combining the simplicity of a tablet with the familiarity of the Windows ecosystem"

It features a 7.85-inch display, an Intel Atom processor with a speed of 1.33GHz, 2GB of RAM, a 2-megapixel front rear cameras and comes pre-loaded with Windows 8.1 operating system.

The device also comes with a free one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, fulfilling all your work needs wherever you may be.

