Employees frustrated by outdated ways of working with documents

A study of more than 5,000 office professionals across the US, UK, Germany, France and Australia exposes how antiquated business processes and outdated ways of working with documents are having a dramatic impact on productivity, efficiency and worker satisfaction.

The findings, detailed in Paper Jam: Why Documents are Dragging Us Down, a new report released today by Adobe, show that professionals are clearly fed up with antiquated business processes.

An overwhelming majority (83 per cent) feel their success and ability to be productive at work are slowed down by outdated ways of working with documents, and 61 per cent of would change jobs solely for the sake of dramatically less paperwork.

Further, more than a quarter of professionals believe mundane tasks and cumbersome, inefficient processes are holding back their career advancement.

People want to be able to access documents as easily as other forms of popular digital content today, yet documents lag behind other content and media types in going digital.

“Other content types like music and photos – and the ways we interact with them – have moved forward. Why not documents?” said Kevin Lynch, vice president and general manager of Document Services, Adobe.

“The rise of mobile will exacerbate this document gap even more. This should be a wake-up call to businesses that their productivity is taking a hit and they need to do something about it.”

People have embraced digital formats for other types of content in their personal lives, but they still cling to traditional paper at work. When asked about going paper-free for various tasks, more than four in five agree it saves time, is fast and easy.

