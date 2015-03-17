LinkedIn snaps up Canadian startup Careerify

LinkedIn has picked up a Canadian startup by the name of Careerify.

The acquisition was announced in a statement by Careerify, spotted by The Next Web, although no terms of the deal such as how much LinkedIn stumped up for the company have yet come to light.

Careerify is an HR tech outfit founded six years back, and based in Toronto, with a mission to “eradicate unemployment globally”, no less.

Going forward, Careerify notes it will be focusing solely on improving employee referral software for its existing clients – allowing businesses to find potential new staff via existing employees’ contacts across social networks – and won’t be taking any new customers on.

In a blog post, Harpaul Sambhi, founder and CEO of Careerify, commented: “We decided to join LinkedIn due to what we lacked – massive scale. More than 30,000 companies across the globe leverage LinkedIn for recruitment, and with more than 347 million members, LinkedIn offers an opportunity to make a much larger impact on job seeking and hiring.”

He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining LinkedIn to accelerate our technology and connect talent with opportunity on a massive scale,” and concluded, “we look forward to working with the LinkedIn team to help people find their dream jobs, and jobs find the right people.”