Microsoft ready to ditch Internet Explorer for 'Project Spartan'

Ever since the first time Project Spartan was announced, the new and (somewhat) mysterious browser from Microsoft was speculated to be a successor to the Internet Explorer, and not an app to share Windows with the old browser.

Now the software maker has confirmed that Internet Explorer is in fact going away, and that Project Spartan will remain in its place.

Speaking at Microsoft Convergence yesterday, Microsoft's marketing chief Chris Capossela revealed that the company is currently working on a new name and brand, The Verge writes.

"We’re now researching what the new brand, or the new name, for our browser should be in Windows 10," said Capossela. "We’ll continue to have Internet Explorer, but we’ll also have a new browser called Project Spartan, which is codenamed Project Spartan. We have to name the thing."

The old Internet Explorer will remain in some versions of Windows 10, for enterprise compatibility, but Project Spartan will be the primary way for users to access the web.

Microsoft has also put a lot of effort into naming the browser. As it turns out, simply putting Microsoft in front of the new secret name increased the appeal to some Chrome users in the UK.

"Just by putting the Microsoft name in front of it, the delta for Chrome users on appeal is incredibly high," says Capossela.

Microsoft is testing some names with market research, and as far as we can tell, the company wants to move as far away from the Internet Explorer name as possible. It will most likely have the word Microsoft attached to it.