Twitter data added into IBM's Watson Analytics

IBM has extended its partnership with Twitter to push data from the microblogging site onto Watson Analytics and Bluemix, two of its cloud based analytical programs.

The original deal allowed IBM to take Twitter data from as far back as 2009, capable of analysing trends, topics and other statistics. It was the first consulting deal Twitter accepted, as it looks for new ways to make revenue.

Adding Twitter data to Watson Analytics and Bluemix allows IBM’s enterprise partners to gain more information from Twitter’s 300 million active monthly users.

Using a backlog of commercial data from the company, alongside Twitter’s social data, IBM will be able to make trends to show how activity on social media impacted sales results in one month.

Having this data available will allow companies to better understand effective marketing strategies on social media. Things like customer support through Twitter have become commonplace, as more companies try to react quicker to customer complaints.

IBM is keen to sink into more of Twitter’s data - clearly valuable to IBM’s customers. IBM has other partnerships with Apple to keep them busy in the consumer sector, but Twitter is the first major social consultancy partnership.

Facebook recently announced a new ‘Topic Data’ for advertisers, in order to offer big data statistics for trends and other information. This could be used to rival IBM’s own analytical services, by showing trends and instantly giving information and advertising goals to Facebook advertisers.