Unify updates Circuit, gives it new features

Communications software and services firm Unify announced on Tuesday its latest enhancements to Circuit, Unify’s next-generation communication and collaboration platform.

The platform brings together critical communication apps under one easy-to-use interface, including voice, video, screen-sharing, chat and file sharing, and it says in the official press release that it removes the burden of app switching.

New enhancements include Circuit Enterprise Integrator which integrates the Circuit cloud service seamlessly into on-premise infrastructure. It also enables users to share files on a Box drive seamlessly inside a Circuit conversation, and has also extended its single-pane-of-glass experience to encompass external team members, more devices and media, including an Android app.

Key new Circuit capabilities include a Universal Telephony Connector for connecting with anyone outside of Circuit, the Microsoft Exchange Contacts Connector – a click-to-call option to connect with key non-Circuit contacts, and Box Connector which allows sharing of files stored in Box with anyone in Circuit conversation.

New capabilities also include guest access, meeting recordings, an Android app and Circuit Labs – a preview option for new features.

“People’s lives and their work are now more integrated than ever before,” said Dean Douglas, CEO at Unify. “With the numerous apps people have to switch between and manage in order to work, technology has become a distraction. Now, with Circuit, workers have a more natural, collaborative and seamless work-life experience that combines critical business applications in a single platform, empowering them to make work-life better.”

Unify is one of the world’s leading communications software and services firms, providing integrated communications solutions for approximately 75 per cent of the Fortune Global 500.