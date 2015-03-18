Daily deal: Save 40 per cent on an Epson Expression printer

We've been a bit lax on the printer front recently, so I think it's time to change that.

Today's daily deal features an Epson Expression Home XP-422 all-in-one printer, which can be yours for just £50.99 saving you an impressive £34.85 (that's 41 per cent off the usual price).

Epson has long been a leader in the printer industry and the printer featured here today would be at the top of anyone's list.

The XP-422 is part of Epson's smallest ever range of all-in-one inkjets, offering affordable printing as well as having all your scanning and copying needs covered.

Easy to configure Wi-Fi connectivity provides the ultimate mobile printing experience. The device automatically finds the relevant connection settings in order to configure itself, and Wi-Fi Direct allows printing from compatible wireless devices without the need for a network.

It also comes with Epson Connect, consisting of Epson iPrint (for wireless printing from smartphones and tablets), Epson Creative Print (print photos directly from Facebook) and Epson Email print (print from anywhere in the world by emailing photos and documents directly to the printer).

