EE launches Film Club to replace Orange Wednesdays

EE has announced a new bonus for customers with a ‘Film Club’, which takes up the baton from Orange Wednesdays, the discounted cinema tickets scheme which ran until the end of last month (and was in place for over a decade, in fact).

The EE Film Club will kick off on March 30, and will allow the network’s customers to partake of a film rental every week from Wuaki.tv for a discounted fee of £1.

There’ll be a range of Wuaki.tv flicks to choose from – including new releases, HD movies, and classic oldies – which customers will be able to stream to their smartphone, tablet, or indeed smart TV or console via apps, or watch via the desktop service on a PC or laptop.

When the offers kick off at the end of the month, you simply need to text ‘film’ to 141 which will get you a promo code that can be used to purchase your chosen £1 movie from Monday through Wednesday on Wuaki.tv. The text will cost you 35p, mind, so the actual price of the movie will be £1.35.

Still, all that will get you at the cinema these days is, well, nothing. A paper napkin, perhaps.

Pippa Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer at EE, said: “More people than ever before are downloading and streaming movies so they can watch at home or on the go. With 1 in 3 UK adults enjoying digital entertainment every week – and this number is only going to grow – our viewing habits are clearly evolving.

“This reaffirms our commitment to put customers first as we deliver a series of new offers in 2015. The new weekly £1 film offer launches at the end of March and is set to be a box office hit with our customers.”

It’ll be interesting to see what those other offers are…