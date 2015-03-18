Everyone gets a free Windows 10 update, even pirates

As Windows 10 release draws ever closer, we get more details about the upcoming operating system from Microsoft.

We now know the system requirements for the OS, how the upgrade process will go, as well as the fact that the new OS will come as an update for all users currently using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

However, I believe I speak for everyone when I say that Microsoft managed to surprise us all saying that Windows 10 will be a free update for everyone. Literally everyone, including those who have unlicenced, pirated versions of the system.

The news came from none other than Terry Myerson himself, head of the Operating Systems Group inside of Microsoft, Reuters reports.

Myerson talked about “re-engaging” the hundreds of millions of users in China and elsewhere, who are running pirated versions of Windows.

"We are upgrading all qualified PCs, genuine and non-genuine, to Windows 10," he said in a telephone interview with Reuters. The plan is to "re-engage" with the hundreds of millions of users of Windows in China, he said, without elaboration.

Myerson said Windows 10 would be released globally sometime "this summer". That is the first time Microsoft has put a time frame on the release, although it has been expected in autumn, based on Microsoft's release history.

Microsoft said in January it would offer free upgrades to Windows 10 for users of Windows 7 or later in an attempt to hold onto users and make up for lost revenue by selling services such as Office over the Internet.