Flying Cars are soon to be a reality

Along with the Back to the Future hoverboard, many people want flying cars. It’s hard to imagine why. We have way too many accidents on the ground, try to imagine how many we could have in the air that could crash down to earth.

But Forbes recently ran a report telling us that flying cars could be here as early as 2017, even sooner than self-driving cars.

Apparently AeroMobil, a company from Slovakia, is working on this, and writer Eric Mack describes this vehicle as “an elongated, road-ready vehicle with stowable wings that can navigate both city traffic and the airspace in between landings and take-offs from the world’s airports.”

This vehicle of course won’t be cheap, and it could get up to several hundred thousand dollars to buy, if not more. We’re also curious to see what kinds of laws will have to be passed for cars to be up in the air, and it’s hard to imagine being able to go up in the sky any time you wish without clearing it with somebody.

Again, there’s a lot of stuff that will have to be cleared by the FAA before any of this goes through, or so we’d like to think. It’s funny to think that flying cars, like what we’ve seen in Back to the Future and The Jetsons, could be a reality before the end of the decade, and we’ll believe it when we see them up in the air.