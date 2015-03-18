LiquidPlanner to reveal new Dashboards feature

Project plans can house a huge amount of data, but turning that into useful information which can help with business decision making can be difficult and time consuming.

Online project management specialist LiquidPlanner is introducing a new Dashboards feature designed to help teams easily curate and share project data with internal and external stakeholders.

"People are overwhelmed by too much information and bogged down by too many meetings. We created Dashboards to make sharing key project data with your stakeholders more efficient than ever before," says Liz Pearce, CEO of LiquidPlanner. "Dashboards are both easy to use and powerful, so all of your communication needs - from team coordination to executive sponsor updates - can be managed in one place and updated dynamically".

Members of LiquidPlanner workspaces can create customised Dashboards to communicate and share ideas, project data, status, or anything else related to a project, ensuring that the right information can always be made available to the right people.

Dashboards are made up of customisable widgets which are dynamically linked to the project data that already exists in a workspace. Widgets can include many dimensions of a project workspace such as data tables, charts, notes, documents and images, they can be easily organised simply by dragging and dropping a particular widget into a new space.

They can be used in a number of ways such as tracking key performance indicators, as a visual way for a creative team to share design concepts, or as a means for a professional services firm to update project status of with a client.

You can find more information about Dashboards and sign up for a free trial on the LiquidPlanner website.

Photo Credit: suphakit73/Shutterstock