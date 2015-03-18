Live social content tool EventsTag launched today

EventsTag, an innovative mobile tool that enables brands to display live social content through striking digital installations, officially launches today from parent company, Crowd Reactive.

The venture, which enables the capture and collation of social media activity surrounding major events and high-profile brand campaigns, boasts O2 and Southern Comfort as its first customers.

Integrating with a range of social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter, EventsTag collects live content from a specific event through a pre-defined hashtag. Posts and images are collated and displayed live in a customisable animation, designed to suit the format and function of the event itself.

The platform has been extensively used in a pre-launch phase at The O2 – the UK’s largest entertainment venue – under the beta brand, Eventstagram. Visitors to the arena have been encouraged to post social content using the simple hashtag, #TheO2. EventsTag collates the content and displays it in a bespoke O2-branded animation on more than 100 screens across the venue.

The installation has helped generate over 40,000 posts directly associated with O2, building live engagement in display advertising, an otherwise mute channel.

Kristian Lorenzon, Head of Social Media at O2, commented: "We have used EventsTag on numerous occasions to bring together content from our customers, as well as to communicate with our own staff. The installation at The O2 has proven to be a fantastic way to take our campaigns into the real world, extend their reach and build engagement with our brand. The platform is incredibly intuitive and provides the flexibility to accommodate the breadth of activities we run."