Microsoft Lumia 435: Windows Phone 8.1 on a shoestring budget

Want a cheap Windows Phone handset? Well Carphone Warehouse is now selling the Microsoft Lumia 435 for a bargain basement price in the UK.

You can pick up the Lumia 435 for £40 on PAYG, with a £15 top-up, so you certainly won’t be doing any bank breaking with the handset at that cost.

The phone – which is available in black, white, orange, or a green which is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse – can also be had even more cheaply if you’re a PAYG customer with Virgin, T-Mobile, Orange or Vodafone and want to upgrade. In this case, you can keep your current tariff, don’t have to top-up, and can get the handset for just £25.

O2 offers the same deal (originally spotted by WM Power User) but for a slightly more expensive £30. The phone is now in stock in all colours, and comes with free next day delivery.

The Lumia 435 has a 4in screen with a resolution of 800 x 480, powered by a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. There’s a 2 megapixel camera on board (obviously some corners are bound to have been cut at this price level), and you get Windows Phone 8.1 along with Cortana.

11 hours’ worth of talk time is promised from the 1,560mAh battery.