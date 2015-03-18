Mobile working key for new NHS Vanguard success

A mobile working solutions provider has claimed the new NHS 'vanguards' must rapidly adopt mobile working if they are to succeed.

Earlier this month, NHS England announced the creation of 29 'vanguard' geographies within England that will take the lead on transforming care for patients.

A total of 269 groups of nurses, doctors and other health and social care staff across the country have put forward ideas for redesigning care in their areas and then chose 29 of the most innovative plans to begin with.

From April, the vanguards will develop local health and care services to keep people well and bring home care, mental health, community nursing, GP services and hospitals together.

These test areas must be able to demonstrate that successful reforms can be replicated within other areas of the UK.

NHS England hopes that this will lead to a significant improvement in patients’ experience of health services.

“The NHS now has its own long term plan, backed by just about everybody and today we’re firing the starting gun,” claimed NHS chief executive Simon Stevens.

“Instead of the usual top-down administrative tinkering, we’re backing radical care redesign by frontline nurses, doctors and other staff – in partnership with their patients and local communities.

“From Wakefield to Whitstable and Yeovil to Harrogate, we’re going to see distinctive solutions to shared challenges which the whole of the NHS will be able to learn from,” he added.

Mobile “Essential” For Success

While mobile firm TotalMobile welcomes this new collaboration between different areas of health and social care, it has stressed the importance of integrated mobile working.

“Mobile needs to be properly integrated into this health and social care strategy. Most importantly any attempts at mobile working need to focus on providing the information the frontline workers need,” said the company’s CEO Colin Reid.

“To provide integrated care, mobile working solutions need to integrate with multiple systems to provide frontline health workers with the information from a range of sources. Simply extending the back office into a mobile environment does not do this,” he added.

