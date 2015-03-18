OnePlus One Android Lollipop update coming next month

OnePlus is finally bringing Android Lollipop to the OnePlus One after five months availability, following a series of events, most out of OnePlus’ control, which forced them to delay the update launch.

The major issue with the update timing was Cyanogen moving away from the partnership, after allying with Micromax in India without telling OnePlus.

In a statement, OnePlus had this to say:

"We never intended to keep you waiting. Unfortunately, we ran into some unexpected roadblocks. First, there was an unforeseen OS signing issue, which has recently been resolved. Our camera module had stability issues on Lollipop, and we had to rebuild it for compatibility.

OnePlus will release its own ROM for Android Lollipop named Oxygen OS, built by a team of engineers inside the company. It is the company’s first skin for a smartphone, previously using either Android stock or Cyanogen ROM.

Here’s hoping that Oxygen OS keeps people interested in the OnePlus One, if not they can always move to Cyanogen or classic stock Android.