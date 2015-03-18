Satoru Iwata reveals existence of Nintendo NX console

Satoru Iwata, the CEO of Nintendo, has revealed that the company has a new console coming – just to calm the fears of those who may have seen Nintendo’s move to smartphones as a possible abandonment of the console arena.

Seemingly there will, however, be a successor to the Wii U, despite the latter’s rather lukewarm sales overall (though the numbers did pick up over last Christmas), and the next machine was referred to as the Nintendo NX, which was called a “dedicated game system”, so presumably is a home console of some kind.

Iwata also called it a “brand-new concept”, although exactly how it will be innovative wasn’t mentioned – we were only told to expect more details next year.

EuroGamer reports that Iwata said: “As proof that Nintendo maintains strong enthusiasm for the dedicated game system business, let me confirm that Nintendo is currently developing a dedicated game platform with a brand-new concept under the development codename ‘NX’. It is too early to elaborate on the details of this project, but we hope to share more information with you next year.”

Of course, the Wii U was innovative in its approach (with the tablet controller, and concentrating on gameplay over graphics), and that hasn’t exactly gone down a storm as we’ve already mentioned.

As always, it’ll be very interesting to see exactly what fresh concepts Nintendo has up its sleeve for the NX. Speculation is already buzzing about the possibility of a hybrid handheld/console, too…

Meanwhile, smartphone games will go full steam ahead thanks to the gaming giant’s alliance with DeNA, which will see original games featuring Nintendo’s famous characters hit smartphones and tablets soon enough.