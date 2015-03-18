Twitter announces Rhapsody music streaming partnership

Music streaming service Rhapsody has announced that its users can now share and listen to music directly through Twitter.

Rhapsody members can now stream tracks in full via the Twitter mobile app.

The service will also allow non-Rhapsody members to listen to full-track audio free-of-charge and should work with all of Rhapsody’s music apps, including unRadio and Rhapsody Premier.

The decision to partner with Rhapsody marks the latest step by Twitter to transform itself into a music platform. The micro-blogging site launch audio card last year with SoundCloud confirmed as the first official partner. The addition of Rhapsody will connect Twitter with the service’s numerous subscribers, estimated to be in excess of 2 million.

“We loved how Twitter audio cards work seamlessly within the Twitter app and we wanted to make the experience of sharing music with friends easy by bringing great licensed content to one of the world’s largest conversation platforms,” Rhapsody’s chief financial officer Ethan Rudin explained. “Our goal with this launch is to not only help make streaming more social, but also to reinforce that music isn’t free – every song played is accounted for and fully paid up.”

The collaboration with Twitter could also prove hugely beneficial for Rhapsody, by exposing the service to more potential members. In fact, the embedded Rhapsody streams include a “learn about Rhapsody” link, so growing user figures seems to be a clear goal for the company.

It remains to be seen whether users will see Twitter as the number one platform to share music online. The ability to listen to SoundCloud and Rhapsody streams natively will certainly help, but the addition of more music streaming services is surely necessary.

Spotify is still the most popular online music streaming platform, with 60 million members (including 15 million paid subscribers).