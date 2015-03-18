Uber services banned in Germany

For the car sharing app company Uber, today was one of those days you'd rather sleep through.

In the same day that the company was charged in South Korea with running illegal taxi rings and got its offices in France raided, a German regional court issued them a nationwide ban.

The ban is barring it from operating commercial services and levelling stiff fines for any violations of the country's local transport laws, Reuters reports.

A three-judge panel of the Frankfurt regional court ruled that any violation of this order will result in a 250,000 euro (£180,790) fine.

An Uber spokesman said the company expected to appeal the court's decision.

"We regret today's decision by the Frankfurt regional court to prevent Uber from contributing to better and cheaper ‎individual mobility," Uber Germany General Manager Fabien Nestmann said outside the courtroom.

Uber also said it will continue to operate services using professional limousine drivers and licensed taxi cab drivers.

"We will not give up on the German market: our UberBLACK and uberTAXI services remain unaffected by today’s judgment," an emailed statement from the company said.

The company said it's working on an alternative service which will be in line with the existing laws in the Country.

Dieter Schlenker, chairman of the Taxi Deutschland cooperative said the decision protects professional taxi drivers from unlicenced competition:

"What does is mean for the 255,000 taxi drivers and employees in 700 radio taxi control centres? It means legal certainty. 255,000 real jobs and taxpayers will remain in Germany," Schlenker said.