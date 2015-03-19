Tim Cook talks up Apple Watch...again

Tim Cook has been talking up the Apple Watch a bit more, just for a change, as the release date inches slowly nearer (there’s just over a month to go now until it’s on sale, and pre-orders open three weeks tomorrow).

In a fresh interview with Cupertino’s head honcho conducted by Fast Company (spotted by the Verge), naturally enough the topic of Apple’s smartwatch cropped up (mainly because Cook was wearing one).

Cook basically said that you can forget all other smartwatch efforts, boasting: “We weren’t first on the MP3 player; we weren’t first on the tablet; we weren’t first on the smartphone. But we were arguably the first modern smartphone, and we will be the first modern smartwatch – the first one that matters.”

He noted that companies should have the patience to get their products right, and this is why the Apple Watch has taken its time coming to market. As we’ve heard since last autumn’s unveiling, tweaking the battery life has been the hold-up for Apple, as the firm wasn’t happy with where it was at previously.

Indeed, the battery life is still a potential issue, as while Apple did come out with a stated healthy 18 hours life at the official launch event earlier this month, how much usage that represents still isn’t clear – and any sort of heavy usage will likely sap the juice pretty quickly.

We’ll have to see how the device performs in the hands of reviewers.

Cook also discussed how Apple has thought things like the interface through much more than other smartwatch vendors – coming up with measures like Force Touch (light and heavy presses registering differently) to make the most of the limited space available on the watch display.

The Apple Watch launches April 24, with the basic model starting at £299, and the gold Watch Edition beginning at an eye-watering £8,000. Three further models – ceramic and titanium, along with an even more expensive platinum version – are expected later this year.