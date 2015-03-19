Poor broadband connections costing UK businesses £11bn annually

New research has claimed that overly sluggish internet connections are costing the UK economy a hell of a lot of money.

In fact, the study commissioned by Daisy Group estimates the sum poured down the drain by naff broadband connections amounts to no less than £11 billion annually – that’s in terms of lost productivity when staff can’t do their job properly due to IT downtime (based on the UK’s average wage of £13 per hour).

In fact, the average employee loses 44 minutes per week due to poor broadband speeds, which works out at 38 hours every year – basically a full working week every year.

And indeed 39 per cent of those questioned said their home broadband was “much faster” than their connection at work, which is a pretty sad state of affairs.

When the internet goes out, or is running super-slowly, 60 per cent of respondents said they turned to their smartphones and basically time wasted on social media, online shopping or similar casual browsing activities during the downtime. One in ten even said they went job hunting on their handset, which should ring some alarm bells.

Jan Wielenga, Product Manager for Data Networks at Daisy Group, commented: “Too many businesses are still relying on basic ADSL connections that are aimed at the residential users. These are the businesses that struggle to cope with the high-bandwidth demands of software and apps that workers use.

“It is simply unacceptable for businesses that rely heavily on the internet to experience periods of downtime, particularly at a time when fibre and dedicated Ethernet connections have never been more affordable and available.”