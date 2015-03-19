A quarter of IT pros sticking with Windows Server 2003

Although Microsoft is pulling the plug on Windows Server 2003 on 14 July, a good number of systems admins and IT pros will keep the system running on their networks - with or without Microsoft support.

In a recent Spiceworks survey of 1300 IT pros on the impact of the Windows Server 2003 EOL on IT departments, 22 per cent said they don’t plan to upgrade every system on their network that’s currently running the operating system.

According to the report, companies are allocating an average of $60,000 (£40,000) for use in migration-related projects. In total, Windows Server 2003 end of life represents a $100 billion (£67bn) opportunity for migration-related solutions including the purchase of new technology hardware, software, cloud-based solutions, and associated services.

Top reasons why they’re ignoring the software compatibility, compliance and security risks of holding on to Windows Server 2003?

51 per cent: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

48 per cent: Lack of time

37 per cent: Budget constraints

20 per cent: Considering new IT infrastructure approach

“This migration will impact millions of IT professionals and nearly every technology segment including hardware, software, cloud, mobile and services,” said Sanjay Castelino, VP of Marketing at Spiceworks.

“IT professionals are the taking steps to migrate prior to the end of life deadline and technology companies who can offer a clear, elegant migration path have a multi-billion dollar opportunity to help IT departments transition effectively.”

The survey found a majority of IT professionals have started the migration process in advance of the 14 July 2015 deadline. Fifteen per cent of respondents have fully migrated their environment while 48 per cent have partially migrated and 28 per cent remain in the planning stages.

When those who have or are planning to migrate were asked about their top concerns, 85 per cent of respondents cited security vulnerabilities associated with end of life, 72 per cent said software compatibility, and 66 per cent said compliance risks. Eight per cent of IT professionals have no plans to migrate at all.