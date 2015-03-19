Start your engines: Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge pre-orders start tomorrow

Want to stake your claim for the rather tasty looking Samsung Galaxy S6, or its sibling with a bit of added screen real estate along the sides, the S6 Edge? Well, you can do so tomorrow, as pre-orders for the new flagship Samsung handsets kick off on 20 March.

You won’t get the phone this month, of course, with the usual few weeks lead time on reserved orders – in fact the Galaxy S6 will go on sale 10 April. TechRadar reports that Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone are set to offer the phones for pre-order tomorrow.

However, you can also order online from Samsung’s website (or its Samsung Experience stores), and those doing so will get a bonus – they’ll receive their handset a day earlier than others, so on 9 April (that’s exactly three weeks today).

The exact pricing for the UK still isn’t known, but the devices will doubtless have the usual wide range of tariffs to explore should you not want to stump up what’s likely to be a large amount of money upfront, particularly when it comes to the S6 Edge variant.

The Galaxy S6 has been very warmly received by critics, and indeed recently scooped the accolade for the best smartphone display ever, matching the Note 4 according to Dr Raymond Soneira of DisplayMate.

Samsung is also set to push the S6 hard with a £45 million advertising campaign behind the launch of the handsets in the UK – they want this to be seen as a clear recovery from the (relatively) disappointing sales of the S5.