Tag Heuer and Intel join forces to tackle Apple Watch

Not only has Apple made Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers hang their heads in despair, it has had a similar effect on watch makers around the globe too.

Not too long ago, right after the Apple Watch was unveiled, Swiss watch maker Swatch announced it’s working on a smartwatch of its own, and it’s not the only company doing so.

Reuters has reported that Tag Heuer plans to unveil a smartwatch, as luxury watchmakers fight back against Apple.

As industry sources have said, Tag Heuer won’t be alone in this fight – it has Intel by its side.

Next autumn, the company will launch a smartwatch version of its Carrera model that will offer many of the same functions as the Apple Watch such as geolocation, distance walked and altitude.

The major difference is that the watch will be a digital replica of the original Tag Heuer black Carrera, known for its bulky, sporty allure, and will look like the original.

"People will have the impression that they are wearing a normal watch," Tag Heuer Chief Executive Jean-Claude Biver told Reuters in an interview at Baselworld, the industry's biggest fair where retailers place their orders for the year.

Biver agreed with Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek who said the smartwatch "would increase the cake" for the industry as a whole, but still referred to the Apple Watch as not a real watch.

"Apple will get young people used to wearing a watch and later maybe they will want to buy themselves a real watch," Biver said.