O2 puts grass from Twickenham Stadium in a smartphone

What do smartphones and rugby have in common?

Well, you could use your smartphone to record rugby games with. Or to snap selfies with your favourite players.

Or to kick it really hard when your significant other says you can’t go to the game because she promised Tom and Jenny you’d meet them for a vegan dinner that night.

Even though all these reasons might seem plausible, there’s one quite strange which came to life just recently.

Rugby and smartphones have teamed up to promote social goodness.

As Pocket Lint reports, The Six Nations Rugby tournament is as good a time as any to unveil the world's first smartphone made from grass and recycled phone parts.

The grass was used from England’s rugby home ground, Twickenham Stadium, and was created by O2 Recycle to launch the Recycle for Rugby scheme.

The scheme is a part of the Try for Change programme.

Sean Miles, designer at DesignWorks said: "We wanted to give the ‘old and forgotten’ a new lease of life and create a thought provoking prototype which would make people stop and think about recycling in a new and different way. The phone itself is incredibly striking and those who use it can pick out every blade of grass and imagine the incredible rugby games which have been played over them."

It took O2 Recycle some 240 hours to create the device: it’s made out of tens of thousands blades of grass from the stadium, which were freeze dried, cut, pulped and moulded into a template.

After that it was coated in an eco-friendly resin that bonded the grass together.

The inside of the phone was made out of recycled parts.

Bill Eyres, head of sustainability at O2, said: "We are calling on people across the country to recycle unwanted gadgets and help raise the £350,000 we have pledged to support the RFU's Try for Change social responsibility programme, aimed at promoting rugby as a powerful tool for social change."