Ever wondered what makes Apple different? Tim Cook has the answer

Apple CEO Tim Cook sees one fundamental difference why his company is different to Microsoft: the ability to remove legacy products.

In an interview with Rick Tetzeli and Brent Schlender, the authors of ‘Becoming Steve Jobs’, Tim Cook claims Apple’s ability to move away from the popular product is what sets them apart from Microsoft, who seem incapable of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution.

Cook references the move away from the floppy disc and 30-pin connector as two major moves away from popularity, for something better. It is a bit different when it comes to software though, since Apple does not have as many stories about moving away from the trend.

Microsoft is moving away from legacy with CEO Satya Nadella, adding Office onto iOS and Android, adding OneDrive on Office 365 for free and dropping the Internet Explorer brand in favor of a new Project Spartan browser.

Windows 10 is another step into the future, offering some of the best of Windows 7 without completely scrapping Windows 8. It is a nice mix and even though it shows Microsoft still struggles to win customers over with new platforms, it is willing to give up potential ideas for its customers.

Each has its own merits, but the major thing to take from Tim Cook’s assessment is he brought up two hardware changes Apple instigated. Mac OS X, iOS (from 4 onwards) and most of Apple’s services all seem to be behind their counterparts on desktop and mobile.

iCloud has been stuck in a grave for almost half a decade, incapable of offering the simplicity of Dropbox or the functionality of OneDrive. Apple Maps has not been able to get anywhere close to Google Maps in terms of overall usage, and for over a decade Safari has failed to surpass the top three web browsers.