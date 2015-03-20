Daily deal: Save over £300 on a Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro Notebook

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! It's been a good week of deals, but we have definitely saved the best until last with today's offering.

Today's daily deal features a Lenovgo Yoga 3 Pro Notebook, which can be yours for £969.99, saving you a whopping £330.00 (25 per cent).

The Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro is one of the most adaptable devices in the market, capable of fulfilling both your laptop and tablet needs, as well as offering Stand and Tent set ups.

With a 13.3-inch display, an Intel 1.1 GHz processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256 GB Flash hard drive, this device really doesn't have a weak point.

It is also incredibly thin and light, weighing in at just 1.2 kg with a thickness of 12.8mm, so is perfect for the mobile worker or for anyone always on the move.

And, with Ashton Kutcher leading the way, what could possibly go wrong?

To get this deal on the Yoga 3 Pro for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.