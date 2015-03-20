Fitbit CEO dismisses claims of cancer-causing wearables

Just a few days after The New York Times published an article questioning whether or not there could be a link between cellphone radiation, cancer and wearable devices, FitBit's CEO James Park defended his devices, saying wearable fitness devices bring more good than bad to a person's health.

“In general, cell phones are definitely a very different beast than the low powered wearables,” Park told TIME. “The transmit energies are orders of magnitude higher. So if people are comfortable wearing Bluetooth headsets, I think wearables are even less of a concern because Bluetooth headsets are also close to your head,“ he said.

"Wearables are not, unless you happen to sleep right on top of your wrists. For us we feel, again, whatever the studies might show, the overall health benefits of fitness trackers probably vastly overweighs the risks of any type of RF [radio frequency] issues.”

The original article titled “Could Wearable Computers Be as Harmful as Cigarettes?”, later renamed to 'The Health Concerns in Wearable Tech', noted that wearables like the Apple Watch or Fitbit’s fitness trackers should be fine since they don’t have a cellular connection.

Still, the sources used in the article, as well as the cancer concerns raised were largely mocked, by sites like Slate or Business Insider.

"There is zero direct evidence that wearable tech causes cancer. The indirect evidence ain’t too good, either,“ says Slate, while Business Insider published an article titled "A New York Times columnist wrote that smartwatches might kill you and everyone is pointing out just how wrong he is“.