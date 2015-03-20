Former Facebook engineer joins the White House

The White House has added a Silicon Valley veteran to its staff, Yahoo! News says.

David Recordon, previously one of Facebook's engineering directors, will join the White House as the director of information technology.

He was hired to "ensure that the technology utilised by the White House is efficient, effective, and secure," according to a statement from the White House, Business Insider reports.

While at Facebook, Recordon has worked on various open source projects in addition to building internal productivity tools for the Facebook team.

At the White House, he will have to make sure the government's software is up-to-date and secure.

However, Recordon is not the first Silicon Valley veteran to reach Pennsylvania Avenue. Last year, the US president Barack Obama launched the U.S. Digital Service, hiring former Google engineer Mikey Dickerson to lead it.

In September 2014, Obama named Megan Smith — former vice president of Google’s research lab — as his new chief technology officer and former Twitter general counsel Alexander Macgillivray as her deputy.

In February he hired D.J. Patil, who had previously worked LinkedIn, eBay, and Skype, for the position of chief data scientist and deputy chief technology officer for data policy.

Recordon studied information technology and criminal justice at the Rochester Institute of Technology but dropped out in 2006 to work as an engineer at a number of startups, Yahoo! News says.

Recordon was awarded the Google-O’Reilly Open Source Award in 2007. He’s an advocate for technologies such as OpenID, an online authentication technology that allows you to log in to multiple websites with the same secure ID.