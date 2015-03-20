HTC appoints Cher Wang to the post of CEO

HTC has announced that it is appointing a new big cheese at the top, to try and turn around the company’s fortunes, which have been on the wane for some time now since the glory days of the first HTC Desire.

Peter Chou has been given the chop – and reassigned to a “strategic new role” at HTC’s Future Development Lab – with the new CEO to be Cher Wang as of now.

Wang actually co-founded HTC back in 1997, and over the last two years, the firm notes she has been increasingly involved in running a number of aspects of the business, allowing Chou to concentrate on product development more – the arena he’s off to now, where HTC expects he will be “instrumental in identifying future growth opportunities”.

Cher Wang, now Chairman and CEO at HTC, commented: “We are seeing rapid changes in the industry, with the smartphone as our personal hub connecting us to a growing world of smart devices. We pioneered the smartphone industry; now we are applying that thinking to realize the potential of a new generation of connected products and services.

“The overwhelming response that our virtual reality product, HTC Vive, received earlier this month underlines the importance of these new connected technologies for our future. As an entrepreneur at heart, I am excited to see so many new opportunities, and I am honoured to accept this opportunity to help shape the next stage of HTC’s development.”

Last year, Wang was included in the list of 25 people which CNBC felt had the biggest impact on business and finance since the turn of the 1990s.

It will be interesting to see how she handles the task ahead, but it’s an uphill struggle now, certainly – though the Vive is a very interesting product, it won’t be alone in the VR world (far from it).