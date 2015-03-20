PlayStation Network maintenance scheduled for Monday

There’s some not so great news for those PlayStation gamers who were perhaps planning a gaming session next Monday, after they get back home from work – as the maintenance demons have decided to shut the PlayStation Network down later in the afternoon.

Digital Spy spotted that the PlayStation forum notes that maintenance will take place on March 23 from 16:00 through until 18:30 GMT, so at least it’s a relatively minor outage – though the downtime may continue for a bit longer after this period due to testing. Hopefully nothing will go wrong on that score, and prolong things into the evening…

During this time, you won’t be able to log on to Account Management and the PS Store, and PS Home won’t be available, either.

Sony advised: “PS4 users will be able to access online gameplay only if their system is activated as their Primary system and they have recently signed into their SEN account and have their authentication details cached. If your PS4 system is not activated as the Primary system, online gaming may not be available.”

The company added that PS3 and Vita users “may experience limited PSN functionality” too, though online gameplay will be possible for those who have recently signed into their SEN account and have authentication details cached.

Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 4 has sold 20.2 million units.