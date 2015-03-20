Reuters banned in China

On Friday, the international news agency Reuters joined Bloomberg News, the New York Times and News Corp's Wall Street Journal in being banned from China.

Reuters today reported that their news websites, including those in English and Chinese, were inaccessible in China.

The Great Firewall of China, a site which monitors the censorship of the Internet in the country, also confirmed the story.

It was not immediately clear why users were hindered from using the Reuters sites.

The news organisation confirmed that this is not the first time it got banned in China, in part or as a whole. These things often happen after the publication of stories on issues about which the Chinese government is sensitive.

"Reuters is committed to practicing fair and accurate journalism worldwide. We recognise the great importance of news about China to all our customers, and we hope that our sites will be restored in China soon," a Reuters spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

China is known for blocking Western websites, and news agencies. Back in December, the country blocked Gmail, first in browsers, and later in third-party clients as well.

Before that, in November 2014, China blocked EdgeCast, one of the largest CDNs in the world and provider of cloud services to thousands of websites.

The censorship has been implemented in order to block Greatfire.org’s mirrors of sites already censored in China. This means that the Chinese government has prioritised the blocking of particular sites to such an extent that it is willing to cut China off from the global Internet.

Reuters is the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp. Thomson Reuters also sells financial news and data services to clients in China. Those services remained available.