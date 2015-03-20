Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge priced for the UK

As we reported yesterday, pre-orders have kicked off for the Samsung Galaxy S6, with Samsung having officially priced up the handset on its website.

So how much will the basic 32GB model of the Galaxy S6 cost in the UK? Well, it will be £600 from Samsung’s online store – and right now, that’s the only model you can pre-order.

The price of the 64GB and 128GB models of the S6 are still yet to be confirmed, but these flavours will go on pre-order “soon” according to the website.

As for the Galaxy S6 Edge, the 64GB model will set you back £760 – yes, it’s £160 more than the 32GB plain S6, and will make quite a dent in the old wallet. Currently, the Edge version isn’t in stock, though (and the 128GB Edge for those wanting mega-storage isn’t priced up yet, either, but it will doubtless be a pretty penny or 80,000 plus).

You can also bag a Galaxy S6 at Carphone Warehouse, again at £600 with delivery expected April 10, though you can of course select from a range of monthly tariffs, too.

These start from as cheap as £30.50 per month, though you’ll need to fork out £160 upfront for that Vodafone deal, which comes with 600 minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of 4G data.

The cheapest tariff where you get the handset for free is the same Vodafone deal, except with nothing upfront, and the monthly cost upped to £43.50 (which means you’ll pay an extra £312 over the two year contract, compared to forking out half that upfront with the other deal).