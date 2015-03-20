SSE announces 7 new major data centres

SSE Enterprise Telecoms has announced seven major data centres as project Edge continues into 2015. The seven data centres are all in or near Manchester in the North East of England. The announcement follows on from last month where SSE connected brightsolid’s data centre in Aberdeen. This will bring SSE’s total number of data centres in the region to nine and will allow companies in the area a full range of options when selecting SSE’s high capacity network.

The data centres added were;

DataCentred

Dock 10 – Media City

M247

Telecity Group, Williams House

Telecity Group, Reynolds House

Telecity Group, Synergy House

UKFast – MaNOC 6

Along with Telecity Group, Joule House and Telecity Group, Kilburn House in Manchester, this gives a wide number of options to the companies that have flocked to the region recently. With the major developments in the City of Salford at Salford quays with its key tenant the BBC, a growing number of companies have been choosing to locate there. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported growth of 4.6 per cent in 2014 and this shows no sign of slowing.

There is a growing number of tech companies coming MediaCityUK, partly to support the BBC in its production requirements and SSE are no doubt looking to take advantage of this, offering high bandwidth services and connectivity to many of the key data centres located in the area. Only this week Peel Group sold a 50 per cent stake in MediaCityUK to Legal and General Capital (LGC), as the area enters the next phase of its development. This follows on from the announcement by Netbuilder that its training academy will be moving from Worthing to Anchorage Quays, renting 5.600 sq ft in total. Companies are attracted by the lower rents in the area and staff are realising the benefits of higher living standards from lower costs in the region.

Colin Sempill, managing director of SSE Enterprise Telecoms commenting on the announcement said: “Our decision to bring seven new data centres on-net in and around Manchester, the UK’s second largest city and business hub, is in line with our continued focus on delivering our ultra reliable and high quality Ethernet and optical networking services to the UK’s most demanding enterprises, … We look forward to furthering our nationwide reach, with Manchester playing a key part of our strategic network expansion plans.”

The SSE network has now reached a spread of more than 13700km with 234 points of presence across the UK and has the ability to service more than 200,000 metropolitan businesses. For a UK only network its reach has been expanding rapidly and with a strategy aimed at lighting up and connecting all the data centres they clearly believe that companies will not just want their providers to connect to their offices but also to where their hosting partners are.

This is a sensible strategy as delays can often be experienced when network partners do not have connectivity into chosen data centres. Some hosting companies can be notoriously slow, or put up other barriers to connecting new network companies leading to costly delays for enterprises.